Our Staff Reporter

Yasmin discusses union council level party organisation in Sheikhupura

Lahore – Provincial Health Minister and PTI Central Punjab President Dr. Yasmin Rashid reached Sheikhupura.on Wednesday. She presided over a meeting of PTI’s local leadership at a local hotel.

Colonel (Retd) Ijaz Hussain Minhas and other leaders including Shanila  accompanied the provincial health minister.

Candidate for PP 139 Mian Abu Bakar, Ali Asghar manda, Mian Jalil Sharqpuri, Imran Shaheed Kanwar, Ali Asghar wirk, Rana Abbas Ali, Rao Jahanzeb, Gul Agha, Owais Umar, Tayab Rashid Sindh and others were present on this occasion.  Provincial Health Minister and PTI Central Punjab President Dr. Yasmin Rashid reviewed the Union Council level organisation during the meeting.

Provincial Health Minister and PTI Central Punjab President Dr. Yasmin Rashid  said that on the direction of party chairman Imran Khan, we have come to Sheikhupura to complete the union council level organization. Meeting was done with the local leadership belonging to PTI in Sheikhupura.  Yasmin stated that by visiting all the districts of Punjab, we are completing the union council level organization of PTI.

Local leadership has been entrusted with the responsibilities to complete the union council level organisation of PTI in Sheikhupura, she said.

Yasmin said they will complete the organization at the council level.  Imran Khan resides in the heart of Pakistani people, she said. Thieves of this country are doing retaliatory actions fearing the popularity of Imran Khan, she added.  Inshallah Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf will win every election, she said. Leaders and workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf in Sheikhupura are very enthusiastic, she stated.

 

