Israr Ahmad

2 men commit suicide due to poverty

Rawalpindi – Two men committed suicide in different localities of the city, informed sources on Thursday.

According to sources, a 20-year-old man namely Ibrahim ended his life by hanging himself with a ceiling fan in a room of his house located at Riaz Chowk in Morgah apparently due to poverty.

The incident took place in the jurisdiction of Police Station Morgah. The family members cited poverty the reason behind the suicide, they said adding that Ibrahim got married a few months ago but he was unemployed.

Rescue 1122 reached at the spot and moved the body to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Raja Bazaar for autopsy.

In yet another incident, a 17-year-old boy hanged himself with a ceiling fan in a room of his house located at Ratta Amral. The deceased has been identified as Hassan Raza, whose body was shifted to DHQ Hospital for post-mortem by the Rescue 1122.

According to family sources, Hassan Raza was a motorcycle mechanic and seemed worried after returning from his workplace. They said he silently entered his room where he ended his life.

 

