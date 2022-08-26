Our Staff Reporter

2 women, 3 kids die in roof collapses in Naushehro, Tangwani

NAUSHERO – Two women and three children died in roof collapse incidents in different areas of Sindh, reported on Thursday. According to police, two women and as many children died, besides six others sustained injuries in a roof collapse incident in Bhiria city, Naushehro Feroze.
The deceased were identified as Naila, Sabira, Dua and Hasib. The injured were rushed to a hospital for medical treatment. The deceased and the injured belonged to Ali Memon village, and they were living in the house of Naveed Memon in the city to avoid the destruction caused by rain in their village.
In Tangwani, a girlchild died and two others were injured in a roof collapse incident in Amanullah Banglani village. The injured and the body of the deceased were shifted to hospital. It merits a mention here that people in Tangwani are living under the open sky as they have got no help from the administration.

