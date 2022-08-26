4 female students hospitalised after drinking poisonous water

Rawalpindi – As many as four students of Government Girls High School were rushed to hospital after drinking water from a tank which got poisoned after lizards fell into it, informed sources on Thursday. Sources disclosed that dengue larvae had also been found in the water tank. The school is located at Ali Town on Adiala Road, the limits of Police Station Saddar Bairooni, they said. Interestingly, a day before, city police chief Syed Shehzad Nadim Bukhari had also held an open court in the same educational institution but unfortunately nobody highlighted the tragic incident. Also, the school administration has been trying to hush up the issue. According to sources, four female students had water from the tank during school time. They said that soon after they complained of vomiting and dehydration. The students were moved to hospital after their condition started deteriorating, sources said.

The parents of the victim girls also registered their strong protest with the management of school but no action was taken so far. Sources said that the condition of female students is not stable as they had breathing problem. The students could not be identified. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq did not respond to a phone call and message on his cell number sent by this correspondent to know his version about occurrence of the incident in a government-run educational institution.