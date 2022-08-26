AEO Expos held in Islamabad, F’abad

ISLAMABAD PR – Since 2002, AEO Pakistan has been conducting Australian Education Expos providing an excellent opportunity to Pakistani students planning to study in Australia. Over the years thousands of students have benefitted from AEO expos held twice annually, across all major cities of Pakistan.

This August once again AEO Education Expo is being organized across 10 major cities of Pakistan i.e., Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Multan, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Abbottabad, Peshawar, Bahawalpur and Hyderabad. The AEO expo is providing an ideal platform to prospective students across the country, to get free expert advice and counselling about how to apply to study in at top ranked international universities in Australia, USA, Canada and UK. Representatives of more than 20 universities/institutes are participating at the expo providing golden opportunity for Pakistani students to get free guidance and counseling for their future study endeavors. Information about IELTS test and preparatory classes is also being provided at the expo.

After Lahore and Sialkot, the third and forth exhibitions of the series were simultaneously held in Islamabad Serena Hotel and Faisalabad Hotel One. Hundreds of students along with their parents participated at the expo with great interest and excitement to enroll for admissions at top ranked Australian and other leading international universities.

The next expo of the series is scheduled to be held in Multan on 26th August at Hotel One, Karachi 27th August Beach Luxury Hotel, Abbottabad 27th August Hotel One, Peshawar 28th August PC Hotel, Hyderabad 28th August Indus Hotel and Bahawalpur 28th August Four Seasons Restaurant.