Ana Sheikh gets pre-arrest bail in Faisalabad girl torture case

FAISALABAD – A local court in Faisalabad on Thursday granted pre-arrest bail to Ana Ali Sheikh, daughter of main accused Sheikh Danish Ali in Khadija Mehmood torture case. The court accepted Ana Sheikh’s bail until September 3.

Ana Sheikh was herself present in the court as Additional District and Sessions Judge Haider Ali heard her application and announced his verdict.

A few days ago, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) granted a four-day protective bail on a surety bond of Rs25,000 to Ana Ali Sheikh in abduction, torture and abuse case of medical student Khadija.

Last week, influential businessman Sheikh Danish Ali along with five other men allegedly abducted, tortured and sexually assaulted Khadija in Faisalabad. Police took action against six suspects after footage of the victim being attacked and humiliated spread like wildfire on social media. In the harrowing visuals, Sheikh Danish Ali, who runs a lucrative textile business in Faisalabad, along with Maham, a classmate of the victim, can be seen not only mercilessly thrashing Khadija but also hurling verbal abuse at her at their residence in the upscale Paradise Valley. On August 9, Danish and his daughter, along with a group of men, broke into Khadija’s home and kidnapped her as well as her brother after the student rejected Danish’s advances.

According to the FIR, they also stole valuables including Khadija’s mobile phone, gold bangles and Rs500,000. The victim said that when she declined to marry her friend’s father, she was humiliated, tormented, and filmed. She claimed that her friend had also urged her to accept the offer.

Faisalabad Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Umar Saeed Malik took the notice of the incident and registered a case in the women’s police station against the culprits. The police have arrested six accused persons Danish, Maham, Khan M, Shoaib, Faizan and Asghar involved in the case.

AIGP ORDERS JIT FORMATION TO INVESTIGATE MINOR GIRL’S RAPE

Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP) south Punjab Dr Ehsan Sadiq Thursday ordered City Police Officer (CPO) Multan to form a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to investigate rape of a minor girl. The AIGP also put a seasoned investigator SP Investigations DG Khan Rab Nawaz Tulla at the disposal of CPO Multan for a month to help in investigation of the incident.

Dr Ehsan said that the owing to the sensitivity of the case, he had issued order to form the JIT. At least two SP rank officials should be part of the JIT to track down the culprits and bring them to justice.

The rape of the minor girl was reported to Gulgasht police in Multan city on June 28.