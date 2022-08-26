Agencies

Around 19 dams washed away in Killa Abdullah, Chaman

KILLA ABDULLAH    –    Around 19 dams were washed away in Killa Abdullah and Chaman and several link roads were destroyed due to heavy rain in the area.

The Rachkai dam was also damaged a few days ago. The heavy rain has also de­stroyed many hous­es in the area and the heavy flood wa­ter caused damage to a connecting bridge at Pak-Afghan border. The flood-water af­ter passing through different drains had reached Bab-i-Dosti gate, Chaman border where trade and other commercial activities were suspended.

The flood-affected people sought imme­diate help from the government to avoid further damages

