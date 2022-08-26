Ayesha Siddique trust constructs maternity ward in Gulab Devi Hospital

LAHORE – A 3-storey maternity ward was inaugurated on Thursday. The latest machinery will be kept in the ward. To save the life of mother and child. Speak­ing on the occasion, Trust Chairman Arif Butt said that the construction of Maternal Child Ward was his dream which has been fulfilled now. He said that spending for the welfare of humanity was always rewarding. “Spending on humanity from what the God has bestowed is worship. Asif Butt said that they were also running schools under Ayesha Trust where underprivileged children are helped to get education.