‘Balochistan infrastructure badly damaged in floods’

QUETTA – Central senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chaudhry Naeem Karim said that it was our religious and national duty to help the flood-affected brothers during a difficult time in respective areas of Balochistan.

In a statement issued here Thursday, he said Pakistan especially Balochistan was severely affected by continuous floods and rains due to which more than 400 human lives have been lost in the country. He said cattle were drowned in the flood, a large number of cultivated lands were washed away and thousands of houses were destroyed due to floods and rains.

Roads and bridges have been damaged due to the stormy floods, causing a loss of more than billions of rupees, the most affected is our largest province Balochistan, he said adding that Pakistan Army was assisting the civil government which was commendable effort.

Karim said that all civil and military forces were requested to organize themselves to provide food and shelter to our brothers and sisters with the help of the rich among us including the Army offers, at least fund/support those charities, which are already doing good work in the field. “It is our responsibility to support their rehabilitation and resettlement projects, helping the flood victims is a priority and its reward is high. We have to prioritize the resettlement and rehabilitation of our flood-affected brothers in our priorities for a long time, let’s stand together with our victims and flood-affected brothers in this national crisis,” he added.

NIM DELEGATION CALLS

ON JAMALI

A delegation of the National Institute of Management Balochistan led by Director General NIM Balochistan M Aslam Ghani on Thursday called on Acting Governor Balochistan Mir Jan M Jamali here.

Talking to the delegation, Acting Governor Balochistan said the 18th amendment has empowered the provinces, yet it will take time to strengthen the foundations of infrastructure here. “We have to make all our institutions strong and stable paving way for the good governance,” he said, adding that institutions and laws are made for the welfare of the people, so government servants should perform their duties honestly.

Jamali further said that crimes and evils in the society can be eradicated through self-accountability, transparency and character building measures. Earlier, the acting governor replied the queries of delegation.