News Desk

Bilawal welcomes $1b Saudi govt investment

Pak, Saudi foreign ministers discuss on phone ways to boost relations.

RIYADH   –   King Salman bin Ab­dulaziz has directed the Saudi government to invest $1 billion in Pa­kistan as a confirma­tion of the kingdom’s support of the Paki­stani economy and the Pakistani people, says a report published by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) on Thursday.

It stated that the de­velopment came during a phone call between Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Far­han Al Saud and For­eign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari wherein the latter was informed about the directive.

FM Bilawal tweet­ed late Thursday about the interaction and welcomed the invest­ment commitment. He also said he had briefed his Saudi counterpart on the flood situation in Pakistan.

The SPA report said that the two leaders also discussed “strong Saudi-Pakistani rela­tions and ways to boost them, as well as the region­al and international issues of common interest”. Ear­lier this week, State Bank of Pakistan Acting Gover­nor Murtaza Syed had an­nounced $4bn in financing for Pakistan from friendly countries. “Pakistan will get $2bn from Qatar, $1bn from Saudi Arabia under the um­brella of deferred oil facil­ity and $1bn investments from the UAE in various sectors,” he had said. Paki­stan’s gross financing needs would be around $30bn for FY23 including the amount required for CAD and debt repayments. He had added that the available financing against this is estimated at $37bn for FY23. The amount increased after Pakistan se­cured $4bn of financing from friendly countries

