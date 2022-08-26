COAS orders troops to render all possible support to flood victims
Pakistan Army officers donate one month pay for flood relief operations.
RAWALPINDI – The 250th Corps Commanders’ Conference while expressing deep sorrow over loss of precious lives and extensive damage to infrastructure due to unprecedented rains and floods on Thursday resolved to spare no efforts for mitigating the sufferings of flood affected people.
The 250th Corps Commanders’ Conference held here at GHQ was presided over by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.
According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the forum was briefed indetail on external and internal security situation with particular focus on flood situation in the country and ongoing relief operations being undertaken by the Army Formations. COAS directed formations to maintain operational readiness and continue efforts to counter terrorism particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan. The participants undertook comprehensive overview of the flood situation and ongoing relief and rescue operations by the Army. COAS appreciated the ongoing relief efforts and directed the army formations to render all possible support to the flood affectees. “Every single affected individual must be reached to bring comfort in this hour of distress,” the ISPR quoted COAS as saying on this occasion. The Corps commanders Conference was completely focused on flood situation, impact and most importantly the response and relief efforts. Important and big decisions were made. The ISPR said that All General Officers of Pakistan Army have donated one month pay for flood relief operations.