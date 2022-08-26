COAS orders troops to render all possible support to flood victims

Pakistan Army officers donate one month pay for flood relief operations.

RAWALPINDI – The 250th Corps Com­manders’ Conference while expressing deep sorrow over loss of precious lives and ex­tensive damage to in­frastructure due to un­precedented rains and floods on Thursday re­solved to spare no ef­forts for mitigating the sufferings of flood af­fected people.

The 250th Corps Com­manders’ Conference held here at GHQ was presided over by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen­eral Qamar Javed Bajwa.

According to a press release issued by the In­ter-Services Public Re­lations (ISPR), the fo­rum was briefed indetail on external and inter­nal security situation with particular focus on flood sit­uation in the country and ongoing relief operations be­ing undertaken by the Army Formations. COAS direct­ed formations to maintain operational readiness and continue efforts to count­er terrorism particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan. The par­ticipants undertook com­prehensive overview of the flood situation and ongo­ing relief and rescue oper­ations by the Army. COAS appreciated the ongoing re­lief efforts and directed the army formations to render all possible support to the flood affectees. “Every sin­gle affected individual must be reached to bring comfort in this hour of distress,” the ISPR quoted COAS as saying on this occasion. The Corps commanders Conference was completely focused on flood situation, impact and most importantly the re­sponse and relief efforts. Im­portant and big decisions were made. The ISPR said that All General Officers of Pakistan Army have donated one month pay for flood re­lief operations.