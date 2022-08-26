Consumers having upto 200 units consumption to pay Rs3.8972/unit

ISLAMABAD – Following the federal government announcement of modification of the June Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA), non-ToU Domestic (protected) consumers having up to 200 units consumption would only pay Rs3.8972/unit, while there will be no FCA payment for the non-ToU domestic (non-protected) consuming 200 units.

As per the notification issued by the Ministry of Energy (Power Division), the government on 25 August, “XWDISCOs and K-Electric are directed to implement the following with immediate effect:

a) Non-ToU Domestic (Protected) consumers having 200 units consumption would only pay Rs3.8972/unit in August 2022 billing month. b) Non-ToU Domestic (Non-Protected) consumers having 200 units consumption and Private Agriculture consumers shall not pay any FCA in August 2022 billing month.”

Non-ToU Domestic (Protected) consumers having 200 units consumption would only pay Rs3.8972/unit in August 2022 billing month. The protected consumers using 200 units are already getting the government subsidy and will therefore get a relief of Rs 6/unit. However, the entire FCA of Rs9.8972/unit for the month of June has been waived off for the non-protected consumers using up to 200 units.

Meanwhile the K-Electric has said that following the notification released by the Ministry of Energy about the modification of the June Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA), K-Electric will facilitate those Non Time-of-Use (Non-ToU) residential consumers, with revised electricity bills for the month of August who have electricity consumption of equal to or less than 200 units. The revised bills will be available from 26 August onwards and can be collected from KE’s operational customer centres across the city. Agricultural customers in KE territory are also eligible under the government’s FCA relief.

Modification of June Fuel Charges Adjustment

For the convenience of pertinent consumers, the bill due date for August bills has also been extended to 30 August by the power utility.

Furthermore, the customer care centres of K-Electric will remain open for extended hours this week. The extended timings for Friday and Saturday are till 08.00pm, while on Sunday, these centres will be open to facilitate customers till 05:00pm.

Chief Marketing & Communications Officer Sadia Dada said, “It is important to note that as per the notification, the relief and due date extension is only for those Non-ToU residential consumers who have power consumption equal to or less than 200 units.

All the remaining electricity consumers, such as ToU consumers, Non-ToU residential consumers having beyond 200 units of consumption as well as all commercial and industrial consumers, are requested to continue paying their bills as per routine.