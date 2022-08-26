News Desk

Death toll from monsoon rains, floods in Balochistan rises to 237

At least three more persons were killed in flash floods and monsoon rains in Balochistan, raising the death toll to 237 on Thursday.

As per Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) report, death toll from recent monsoon rains and floods in different parts of Balochistan has risen to 237 while 102 persons have been injured.

The report informed that the deaths in flood and rain-related incidents were reported from Quetta, Bolan, Kech, Zhob, Duki, Khuzdar, Kohlu, Mastung, Harnai, Qila Saifullah, Sibi and other districts.

The PDMA reported that the heavy rains caused loss of 107,377 livestock. The PDMA reported that 29,818 houses were damaged by the rains and floods in the province out of which 8,423 houses were completely destroyed while 21,325 houses were partially damaged.

The PDMA reported that six different highways with 710 km length and 18 bridges were damaged due to the floods. The PDMA is conducting relief operations in the affected districts.

According to PDMA, at least 300 tents, 100 food packets, 100 blankets, 200 mats and 500 mosquito nets were distributed to the victims in the affected districts of Mastung and Sibi during the last 24 hours.

