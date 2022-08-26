Deduction of govt employees’ salaries for flood victims ‘unconstitutional’

An assistant session judge has approached the Sindh government against deductions from the salaries of the government employees for flood victims, terming the deductions as unconstitutional.

The assistant session judge district west Karachi wrote a letter to the finance secretary, saying that even lands of the government employees are affected from the ongoing floods.

“Sindh High Court has already made deductions in the month of June,” he said, adding that the government employees rely on their salaries and the harvest.

He claimed that such deductions without the permission of the employees are against the Constitution and demanded of the finance ministry to halt such deductions and return the money to the employees.

He warned that if the money is not returned then they would also approach the Sindh high court.

It is pertinent to mention here that the government has asked people to donate generously for the flood victims nationwide after the country suffered from the torrential rains and flash floods that has displaced millions nationwide.

On Thursday, Pakistan Army officers and all federal cabinet members have announced to donate one month’s salary to flood victims.

According to the statement issued by military’s media wing, army officers have deposited one month’s salary in the flood relief fund while others are also giving financial donations on a voluntary basis.

“All General Officers of the Pakistan Army (all Brigadiers, Major Generals, Lieutenant Generals, and Generals) have donated one month’s pay to go towards relief and humanitarian aid/ration packages for flood-affected families in Pakistan,” the ISPR statement read.

On the other hand, all the members of the federal cabinet have announced to donate one month’s salary to PM’s flood relief fund.