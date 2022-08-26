DG Rangers Sindh inaugurates I-Day Tennis Tournament

Lahore -The Independence Day Girls and Boys Tennis Tournament being organized under the supervision of Karachi Club was inaugurated by DG Rangers Sindh Major General Iftikhar Hasan Chaudhry in a colorful opening ceremony at the Karachi Club. On this occasion, Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon, Brig Bilal Mehmood, DIG South Sharjeel Kharl, DC South Tabriz Sadiq, Karachi Club President Asim Ghani Usman, KATI President Salman Aslam, M Idris Memon, Organizing Secretary Ali Mansoor Zaidi, Sports Coordinator Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Muhammad Akhlaq, Ayaz Munshi and M Naseem were also present. On the first day of the tournament, matches were decided in different categories and Samir Zaman, Ijaz, Zaid Zaidi, Rasim Faisal, Nayal Shoaib, Ayd, Ruhab Faisal, Larib Shamsi, Mustafa Naveed, Shahzad Ali, Farhan, Hirash and Noomi Asad emerged as winners. Earlier speaking at the opening ceremony, DG Rangers Major General Iftikhar Hasan Chaudhry said that Rangers has been playing their role for positive change in the society. “Youth is our valuable asset and they need to be provided with better training and facilities for learning and sports activities.” He also appreciated the efforts of Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon and his team for organizing grand celebrating the 75th Independence of Pakistan in a trend-setting manner.