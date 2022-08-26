Dr Yasmin lauds WB role in Punjab health sector promotion
LAHORE – Punjab Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Dr Yasmin Rashid has lauded the role of the World Bank (WB) in provincial health sector promotion.
She was speaking in a meeting with a World Bank delegation, held at the Department of Primary and Secondary Healthcare, here on Thursday. She said the Punjab government was running integrated programmes on family planning in Punjab. She said that state-of-the-art mother and child hospitals were being built in the province.
She urged the World Bank to conduct a workshop on the topic of family planning. She added that the lives of thousands of mothers and children would be secured through mother and child hospitals and basic measures were being taken to ensure good health of children.
Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Dr Akhtar Malik thanked the World Bank for its support to provide better health facilities to people of Punjab.
The WB delegation appreciated the efforts of the Punjab Health Department. The delegation included Dr. Feng Zahu, Dr. Man and others. Special Secretary Development Fatima Sheikh, Director of Headquarters Dr. Rana Sohail, Consultant Dr. Naeem Majeed and Deputy Secretary Noorul Ain Qureshi were present.
Dr. Akhtar Rasheed participated in the meeting through video-link.