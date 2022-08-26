Our Staff Reporter

Dr Yasmin lauds WB role in Punjab health sector promotion

LAHORE    –    Punjab Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical Educa­tion Dr Yasmin Rashid has lauded the role of the World Bank (WB) in provincial health sector pro­motion.

She was speaking in a meeting with a World Bank delegation, held at the Department of Primary and Secondary Healthcare, here on Thursday. She said the Punjab gov­ernment was running integrated programmes on family planning in Punjab. She said that state-of-the-art mother and child hospitals were being built in the province.

She urged the World Bank to conduct a workshop on the topic of family planning. She added that the lives of thousands of mothers and children would be secured through mother and child hospi­tals and basic measures were be­ing taken to ensure good health of children.

Provincial Minister for Pri­mary and Secondary Healthcare Department Dr Akhtar Malik thanked the World Bank for its support to provide better health facilities to people of Punjab.

The WB delegation appreciated the efforts of the Punjab Health Department. The delegation in­cluded Dr. Feng Zahu, Dr. Man and others. Special Secretary Devel­opment Fatima Sheikh, Director of Headquarters Dr. Rana Sohail, Consultant Dr. Naeem Majeed and Deputy Secretary Noorul Ain Qureshi were present.

Dr. Akhtar Rasheed participated in the meeting through video-link.

