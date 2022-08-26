Establishment of a food safety authority

In GB, we in urgently need a food safety authority (FSA) to control the injurious food being supplied. The chips papar oil wheat sugar and other eatable are pouring in GB which are absolutely injurious to health. Some of children died of such chips produced in very sub standard oil. The dirty hotels of Skardu are still unchecked by health department. It is the duty of DHO to check and ensure provision of quality food.

But it’s fact they sleeping over it. The substandard products not saleable in other parts are pouring in GB. Due to influx of tourists the issues manifolded but our administration has not planned to tackle this growing irritating critical matters I request the CM, CS and iGP to address the issue with aggressive drive.

SHAKIR H SHAMIM,

Skardu.

