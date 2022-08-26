APP

Fake tea production unit sealed

PESHAWAR – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority on Thursday sealed a fake tea production unit at Ashraf Road here.

The Authority said 5000kg of fake tea was recovered from the factory wherein sawdust and outers of gram were being used to make the counterfeit tea. The factory workers were also using clothing colours in the production of fake tea.

The Food Safety and Halal Food Authority confiscated all the hazardous ingredients and arrested the factory workers.

