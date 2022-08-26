Fazl appeals philanthropists, JUI-F workers to help flood-affected people

ISLAMABAD – Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman has made a special appeal to the philan­thropists and his party’s workers to help the flood-affected people across the country.

He in a video message, said due to flash floods, the most of the areas of the country had submerged and a large number of people are in critical conditions. The JUI-F chief said the successive government was trying to address the issues of flood-affected people with all possible resources but, in fact, the situation was a bit un­controllable, that’s why; the manage­ment was completely helpless.

He said due to the reason, he want­ed to direct all the subordinate or­ganizations of the JUI-F to establish relief camps at all levels and invite the benefactors for all possible as­sistance of the flood victims. They must be provided with food, drink, goods, tents and shelters, he added. He said the government was asking for support from the outside world at its level but we must mobilize our national, Islamic and humanitarian spirit immediately to cope with this natural calamity in a bid to provide all out support and relief to the flood-affected humanity across the country.

ASHRAFI THANKS TO KSA, QATAR, UAE FOR ECONOMIC COOPERATION WITH PAKISTAN

Prime Minister’s Special Represen­tative for Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi on Thursday expressed grati­tude to the leaderships of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), Qatar and United Arab Emirates (UAE) for economic cooperation with Pakistan.

Ashrafi who is also the chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council said we were thankful to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Emir of Qatar for the announcement of investment in Pakistan from the KSA and Qatar. He said the relations between Pakistan and the Arab Is­lamic countries were very close and strong adding if there was internal and political stability in Pakistan, it could interact a huge investment from the Arab Islamic world.