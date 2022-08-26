Fenerbahce advances to group stage of UEFA Europa League

Fenerbahce advanced to the group stage of the UEFA Europa League after they beat Austria Wien 4-1 on Thursday.

The Yellow Canaries passed the playoff round with a 6-1 aggregate as they had won the first leg 2-0 in Austria on Aug. 18.

Ismail Yuksek of Fenerbahce drew first blood in the 12th minute at Ulker Stadium, followed by Irfan Can Kahveci, who scored the second goal for the Yellow Canaries in minute 44.

Just two minutes later, Marvin da Graca of Austria Wien responded in kind, before the first half ended.

Kahveci netted another one for the hosts in the 70th minute, with Mert Hakan Yandas then making it 4-1 in the 79th minute, just two minutes after entering the game.