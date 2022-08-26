Flood victims stage protest

MIRPURKHAS – Scores of flood-affected people including women and children blocked the main Hyderabad-Mirpurkhas road outside the residence of deputy commissioner Mirpurkhas here on Thursday in protest against not yet providing them relief goods.

Protesters created hurdles for blocking the main road while raised slogans against the district administration. They told the media persons that they were residing at main roads but no any relief goods was yet provided them by the district administration and some private persons were providing them only food. They added that they had compelled to live in make shift huts due to submerging their villages in flood water.

Later, police as well as ladies police arrived there and they forcibly dispersed them from the spot.