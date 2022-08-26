Foreign national held, drugs recovered at Karachi airport

KARACHI – Pakistan Customs authorities on Thursday arrested a female foreign national from Jinnah International Airport and recovered drugs from her luggage. According to spokesman for Customs, the Collectorate of Customs at JIAP intercepted a female Uganda national identified as Christine Nelubega travelling from Uganda to Karachi and during search recovered 1900 grams of cocaine concealed tactfully in her briefcase. The approximated value of the seized cocaine in the local market is Rs. 47 million. A case has been registered and the arrested accused has been handed over to Investigation and Prosecution Branch of Pakistan Customs.

Two outlaws held

Bilal Colony Police on Thursday arrested two alleged robbers after a reported encounter in North Karachi area and recovered two pistols, loaded magazines and eight mobile phones from their possession.

SSP District Central Maroof Usman said that after the encounter with the bandits near Sector 5-M, the accused Sunny and Jaan Sher were arrested. Who were shifted to hospital for medical treatment, he said. Meanwhile, Ibrahim Haidari police intercepted tried to stop two motorcycle riders at Rehri Goth road, who started firing on the police party, on which the police retaliated and one of the accused was arrested in injured condition. The police have recovered a 30-bore pistol loaded magazine, three rounds, cash and a mobile phone from accused identified as Muhammad Salim. The SSP Central said that the arrested accused has revealed name of the absconding accomplice as Rahimullah.