Our Staff Reporter

Foreign national held, drugs recovered at Karachi airport

KARACHI – Pakistan Customs authorities on Thursday arrested a female foreign national from Jinnah International Airport and recovered drugs from her luggage. According to spokesman for Customs, the Collectorate of Customs at JIAP intercepted a female Uganda national identified as Christine Nelubega travelling from Uganda to Karachi and during search recovered 1900 grams of cocaine concealed tactfully in her briefcase. The approximated value of the seized cocaine in the local market is Rs. 47 million. A case has been registered and the arrested accused has been handed over to Investigation and Prosecution Branch of Pakistan Customs.
Two outlaws held
Bilal Colony Police on Thursday arrested two alleged robbers after a reported encounter in North Karachi area and recovered two pistols, loaded magazines and eight mobile phones from their possession.
SSP District Central Maroof Usman said that after the encounter with the bandits near Sector 5-M, the accused Sunny and Jaan Sher were arrested. Who were shifted to hospital for medical treatment, he said. Meanwhile, Ibrahim Haidari police intercepted tried to stop two motorcycle riders at Rehri Goth road, who started firing on the police party, on which the police retaliated and one of the accused was arrested in injured condition. The police have recovered a 30-bore pistol loaded magazine, three rounds, cash and a mobile phone from accused identified as Muhammad Salim. The SSP Central said that the arrested accused has revealed name of the absconding accomplice as Rahimullah.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Government declares state of emergency amid ‘unprecedented’ rains, flooding

Islamabad

Imran fears knockout on technical grounds

International

Bilawal welcomes $1b Saudi govt investment

Islamabad

COAS orders troops to render all possible support to flood victims

National

Around 19 dams washed away in Killa Abdullah, Chaman

Islamabad

PM cancels London trip to visit Sukkur today

National

Maj Gen Muhammad Aneeq ur Rehman assumes charge of DG ANF

Islamabad

Gill files post-arrest bail petition

Islamabad

SC sets aside Manzoor Wassan’s disqualification to contest elections

Multan

Yazdani Gilani announces support to ex-PM’s son in NA-157 by-polls

1 of 1,942

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More