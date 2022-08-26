Four killed as car overturns near Sheikhupura

SHEIKHUPURA – At least four persons were killed and another injured when a car overturned near Sheikhupura on Thursday.

According to details, the accident occurred at the Sheikhupura Motorway near Khanqah Dogran where a car traveling from Islamabad to Lahore turned turtle due to over-speeding, killing four persons on the spot and injuring one person.

Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to hospital. Rescue sources informed that the identity of the deceased is not yet known.

ONE SHOT DEAD, 2 KILLED

IN ROAD ACCIDENTS

In Faisalabad, three persons including a newborn were killed in different incidents here on Thursday. Rescue sources said that an unidentified man shot dead one Babar, son of Salamat (35), resident of Chak No 208-RB, near Kashmir Pull on Canal Road and fled the scene.

The body was shifted to a mortuary for postmortem. Police have collected forensic evidence and started investigation. In the second incident, a vehicle ran over a newborn, who had been thrown by someone near MCB Bank branch on Millat Road at night. Rescue team handed over the body to Sargodha road police station.

Meanwhile, a speeding tractor-trolley hit a motorcyclist near Chak No 465, tehsil Samundri. The victim was later identified as M Khalil, 50, resident of Chak No 215-GB, Samundri.

WOMAN ELECTROCUTED

In Muzaffargarh, a woman died while her preteen daughter remained unhurt miraculously after receiving electric shocks when they were working on the roof of the house in the rain, said the Rescue 1122 sources on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122, 32-year old Bacho Mai, resident of Sanawan, along with her ten-year old daughter Alina were working on the roof to stop leakage of rainwater in the room. All of a sudden, they received electric shocks from the electric wire passing through the roof. Resultantly, the woman died at the spot while her daughter remained unhurt miraculously.

The rescue officials made a comprehensive checkup of the girl and shifted the body of the woman to Rural Health Centre Sanawan.

ONE KILLED, 11 PASSENGERS INJURED IN ROAD ACCIDENT

In Kasur, a man was killed while 11 passengers suffered injuries in bus-tractor trolley collision here at Dhung Shah Depalpur road.

On Thursday, Rescue-1122 said a speeding bus coming from Multan collided with the tractor-trolley near Kacha Pakka, Depalpur Road. Consequently, bus driver Nawaz Idrees died on the spot while 11 passengers sustained serious injuries. The injured people were identified as Ali Abbas, Mohsin Raza, Kamran Murtaza, Akram, Ali Shah, Irfan Liaquat, Bilal Siddique, Shafiq, Amir Bashir, Arif Hussain and Asiya bibi.

On getting information, rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the victims to DHQ hospital Kasur. The accident occurred due to the wrong direction of the tractor trolley. Further investigation was underway.