Agencies

Gill files post-arrest bail petition

ISLAMABAD     –  A lower court of Islamabad on Thursday served notices to respondents on a petition seeking post-arrest bail of PTI leader Shahbaz Gill in a sedition case registered against him by capital police. Additional District and Session Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra heard the bail peti­tion of Shahbaz Gill filed through his lawyers including Faisal Chaudhry and others. The peti­tioner adopted the stance that the FIR registered by the Kohsar Police station was based on dis­honesty and political rivalry. It added that some parts of his statement were added in the FIR and it was presented against the context. The petitioner said that he was a highly educated per­son and had been studying in in­stitutions of US and Europe. He said that the case didn’t meet the sections applied in FIR, add­ing that he was trapped in the matter.He prayed the court to grant him a post-arrest bail. After listening arguments, the court adjourned hearing of the case till tomorrow.

More Stories
Islamabad

Government declares state of emergency amid ‘unprecedented’ rains, flooding

Islamabad

Imran fears knockout on technical grounds

International

Bilawal welcomes $1b Saudi govt investment

Islamabad

COAS orders troops to render all possible support to flood victims

National

Around 19 dams washed away in Killa Abdullah, Chaman

Islamabad

PM cancels London trip to visit Sukkur today

National

Maj Gen Muhammad Aneeq ur Rehman assumes charge of DG ANF

Islamabad

SC sets aside Manzoor Wassan’s disqualification to contest elections

Multan

Yazdani Gilani announces support to ex-PM’s son in NA-157 by-polls

Islamabad

Inflation to rise further amid flood-hit economy

1 of 11,429

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More