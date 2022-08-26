Gill files post-arrest bail petition

ISLAMABAD – A lower court of Islamabad on Thursday served notices to respondents on a petition seeking post-arrest bail of PTI leader Shahbaz Gill in a sedition case registered against him by capital police. Additional District and Session Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra heard the bail peti­tion of Shahbaz Gill filed through his lawyers including Faisal Chaudhry and others. The peti­tioner adopted the stance that the FIR registered by the Kohsar Police station was based on dis­honesty and political rivalry. It added that some parts of his statement were added in the FIR and it was presented against the context. The petitioner said that he was a highly educated per­son and had been studying in in­stitutions of US and Europe. He said that the case didn’t meet the sections applied in FIR, add­ing that he was trapped in the matter.He prayed the court to grant him a post-arrest bail. After listening arguments, the court adjourned hearing of the case till tomorrow.