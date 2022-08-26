Gill seeks disciplinary action against additional sessions judge for ‘misconduct

Argues that learned ASJ, while proceeding as revisional court, illegally and malafidely crossed limits of jurisdiction of her court.

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Shahbaz Gill Thurs­day filed an application with the Member Inspection Team (MIT) of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) and sought disciplinary action or proceedings against Ms Zeba Chaudhry, Additional Sessions Judge, Islam­abad (West) for commission of misconduct.

The PTI leader moved the application through his brother Muhammad Yaseen Gill and requested the MIT that the action be initiated against the judge for commission of misconduct by her by way of “acting incompetently, negligently and partially by violating code of conduct of a Judge, judicial norms, express provisions of law and patently settled principles of law on the subject while granting physical remand of applicant Muhammad Shahbaz Shabeer Gill vide order dated 17-08-2022 in absence of the accused.”

The application said that the petitioner is real brother of Muhammad Shahbaz Shabeer Gill a politi­cal activist and Staff Officer of Imran Khan, Chairman Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) accused of case FIR No.691/2022, dated 09-08-2022, offense under sec­tions 124-A/120/131/ 153/ 153-A/505/506/121-B/109/34 PPC, Police Station, Kohsar, District Islam­abad Islam­abad. It added that the petitioner was arrested on 09-08-2022 and produced before the learned Area Magistrate, Islamabad on 10-08-2022 who allowed the request of the Investigation Officer (IO) for grant of physical remand of the detenue/ accused for 2 days till 12-08-2022 when he was again produced with another request for his further physical remand which was declined by the learned Area Magistrate, vide order dated 12-08-2022 then agitated by the State before the Sessions Court, Islamabad (West) through a criminal revision petition which was de­clined on the short ground of maintainability but the order was set aside by the Islamabad High Court and the matter was remanded for fresh decision of criminal revision petition on merits. The application said that at this stage in the reference/ remand or­der of the Islamabad High Court, the revision petition on the subject of physical remand of the detenue /accused was heard and decided by the then learned Duty Additional Sessions Judge Ms Zeba Chaudhry