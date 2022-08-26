Our Staff Reporter

GOC visits relief camps

MIRPURKHAS – Pakistan Army’s General Officer Commanding (GOC) 18th Infantry Division Major General Dilawar Khan on Thursday said the recent flooding rains have inflicted heavy financial and property loss to people, we feel pain of rain-hit people and will not leave them alone in this difficult time.
According to handout issued by district information office, the GOC expressed these views while talking to Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas Syed Ejaz Ali Shah and other relevant officers in Shaheed Benazir Bhutto exhibition hall fruit farm Commissioner Syed Ejaz Ali Shah gave detailed briefing to GOC about relief activities and apprised him about providing more tents, plastic tarpals, mosquito mats and other necessary material.

The GOC assured that Pakistan Army would extend every possible help to district administration in this regard.
Later, the GOC visited relief camp established in Rural Health Center Khanbhri of Shuja taluka of Mirpurkhas. Brigadier Commander Chhor Cantt Lieutenant. Col Yasir Waqas welcomed him on his arrival. The GOC distributed cash, clothes, shoes ,ration bags and other material among rain-hit people accommodated in relief camps.
Brigadier Commander Chorr Cantt Lt Col Yasir Waqas on the occasion briefed GOC about relief activities being carried out in rain affected areas.
Major Jawad, Commissioner Mirpurkhas Ejaz Shah, DC Zain-ul-Aabdinn Memon, DIG Mirpurkhas Zulfiqar Ali Mahar, SSP Mirpurkhas Captain (R) Asad Ali Chaudhry, Assistant Commissioner taluka Suja Abad Saleem Shaikh and other military and civil officers were also present on the occasion.

