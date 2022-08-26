Gold price up by Rs1200 per tola

ISLAMABAD – The price of 24 karat gold witnessed an increase of Rs1200 per tola and was sold at Rs147,100 on Thursday against its sale at Rs145,900 the previous day in the local market. The price of 10 gram 24 karat fold also increased by Rs1029 and was sold at Rs126,115 against its sale at Rs.125,086 whereas the prices of ten gram 22 karat gold also went up to Rs115,605 against its sale at Rs114,662, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stagnant at Rs1540 and Rs1320.30 respectively. The price of gold in international market increased by $18 and was sold at $1764 against its sale at $1746, the association reported.