Our Staff Reporter

Govt working on all inclusive, sustainable development programmes thru structural reforms

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail on Thursday said that present government was keenly working on all inclusive and sustainable development programmes through structural reforms.

He made these remarks in a meeting with delegation of ADB headed by Country Director Yong Ye at Finance Division. Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr. Aisha Ghous Pasha and senior officers from Finance Division participated in the meeting. Finance Minister Miftah Ismail appreciated ADB for being development partner and valued the support of ADB for carrying out various development-oriented projects in Pakistan. The finance minister shared that present government is keenly working on all inclusive and sustainable development programs through structural reforms and ADB has always proved itself an effective partner in this regard. The delegation of Asian Development Bank briefed the finance minister about various aspects of the BRACE (Building Resilience with Active Countercyclical Expenditures) program. They shared that various initiatives are being undertaken to minimize and mitigate the agonies of people impacted by flood in various regions of Pakistan. The finance minister expressed gratitude to ADB delegation for their continuous collaboration and assured them of full cooperation for the speedy implementation of the ongoing programs. Meanwhile, Suh Sangpyo, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea, called on Federal Minister for Finance & Revenue Miftah Ismail at Finance Division. Finance Minister Miftah Ismail shared the friendly relations between Pakistan and Republic of Korea and highlighted the bilateral ties between both the countries in areas of trade, investment, human exchange and development cooperation. The finance minister also highlighted that present government is focusing on various other avenues of mutual interest so that the existing bilateral relations could be extending to a new level. The finance minister apprised the Korean ambassador about the potential investment areas and extended present government’s greater facilitation and support in this regard. The Ambassador of Republic of Korea also showed a keen interest in enhancing and strengthening the bilateral relations between both countries especially on trade and investment, which need to be enhanced. The finance minister shared welcoming sentiments for pursuing investments in Pakistan and assured the Ambassador of Republic of Korea of present govt’s full support.

 

