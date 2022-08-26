Gujrat police file terrorism case against Interior Minister
LAHORE – The Punjab government Thursday registered a case on terrorism charges against Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah for allegedly threatening the judiciary and government officials in his speeches on April 15, 2021 and January 29, 2022.
The police registered the FIR on the complaint of a citizen, Sheikh Shekaz Aslam, under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (punishment for acts of terrorism), and sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 189 (threat of injury to public servant) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Pakistan Penal Code. The complaint stated that during his speeches on April 15, 2021 and January 29, 2022, the interior minister had threatened to stop the judiciary from doing its job and kill children of the Punjab police officials. The FIR also reproduced his remarks, which according to it were aired on Geo News programme Naya Pakistan recently. “The purpose of Sanaullah’s statements was to terrorise the judiciary, chief secretary, commissioner and people of the country,” the FIR said. “His aim was to stop the officials from working and prevent them from fulfilling their lawful responsibilities.” It added that the minister’s speeches had created fear in the judiciary, bureaucracy, police, administration and the nation. Furthermore, it was pleaded in the FIR that Sanaullah should be probed for his comments and be punished “to create an example for other citizens speaking against government officials”.