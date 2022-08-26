Gujrat police file terrorism case against Interior Minister

LAHORE – The Punjab government Thursday registered a case on terrorism charges against Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah for allegedly threatening the judicia­ry and government offi­cials in his speeches on April 15, 2021 and Jan­uary 29, 2022.

The police registered the FIR on the com­plaint of a citizen, Sheikh Shekaz Aslam, under Sec­tion 7 of the Anti-Terror­ism Act (punishment for acts of terrorism), and sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter pub­lic servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (obstruct­ing public servant in dis­charge of public functions), 189 (threat of injury to public servant) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Paki­stan Penal Code. The com­plaint stated that during his speeches on April 15, 2021 and January 29, 2022, the interior minister had threatened to stop the ju­diciary from doing its job and kill children of the Punjab police officials. The FIR also reproduced his re­marks, which according to it were aired on Geo News programme Naya Pakistan recently. “The purpose of Sanaullah’s statements was to terrorise the judiciary, chief secretary, commis­sioner and people of the country,” the FIR said. “His aim was to stop the officials from working and prevent them from fulfilling their lawful responsibilities.” It added that the minister’s speeches had created fear in the judiciary, bureaucra­cy, police, administration and the nation. Further­more, it was pleaded in the FIR that Sanaullah should be probed for his com­ments and be punished “to create an example for oth­er citizens speaking against government officials”.