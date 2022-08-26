IHC moved for initiating contempt proceedings against PDM leaders

‘DEROGATORY’ REMARKS AGAINST JUDICIARY.

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) was Thursday moved to initiate contempt of court proceedings against the leaders of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) for using the derogatory remarks against the judiciary.

According to the details, a citizen namely Ijaz Battar filed the petition through his counsels Intazar Hus­sain Panjutha and Nadeem Haider Panjutha and requested the IHC to initiate court proceedings against PDM leaders for threatening the judiciary and issuing statements against it. The petitioner cited Paki­stan Muslim League -Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz, Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, head of Jamiat Ulema Islam (JUI-F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Federal Minister Mariyum Aurangzeb and Atta Tarar as respondents.

He prayed to the court, “The re­spondents be summoned in person and pried under contempt and be punished under contempt of court ordinance 2003 read with article 204 Islamic republic of Pakistan and enabling provisions of the law and be sent to jail.” The petitioner citi­zen adopted the stance that the PDM leaders made statements against judiciary through press conferences and the PDM leaders continued to threaten the judiciary through state­ments and press releases.

He argued that the respondents time and again are using contemp­tuous language against the judges of the Supreme court as well as judges of the High Courts, these at­titudes, acts and speeches are not only contemptuous, but also scan­dalized the judges of the High Court and Supreme court of Pakistan. He added that these acts and state­ments of the respondents shattering the confidence of the general public of the judiciary and judicial system. He further said that the statements have undermined the integrity and credibility of the judicial system in the eye of public at large. The peti­tioner’s counsels contended that the respondents are also damaging the trust of public at large on judicial system and this amounts to a great conspiracy not only against the judi­cial system of the Pakistan but also against the state. They further said that the respondent No.1 (Maryam Nawaz0in a press conference on na­tional TV channels passed derogato­ry remarks against the judges of the Supreme Court, High court and ju­dicial hierarchy in Pakistan and the objectionable and contemptuous re­marks and speeches by the Maryam Nawaz are against the judges. Simi­larly, they said that the respondent No.2 (Rana Sana) who is sitting on a very important position in the Fed­eral Government and is running the security affairs of the country but the approach and respect of the institu­tion specially judiciary is time and again transpired through his obnox­ious statement, against the judges as well as dire consequences threat, to the bureaucracy of Pakistan but unfortunately no action whatsoever was taken against the respondent rather he is sitting as interior minis­ter in the Federal Government which is a great stigma for the Federation.

They contended that passing de­rogatory, false, frivolous and con­temptuous remarks by the respon­dents being a political figure and holding important positions in the Federal Government tends to ob­struct administration of justice and erode public confidence as well as ability of judicial process to dispense justice without fear and favour