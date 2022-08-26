Imran declared eligible to contest NA-22 by-election

Peshawar – Election Appellate Tribunal on Thursday declared Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan eligible for contesting by-election on NA-22 constituency in Mardan and turned down objections on his nomination while upholding the returning officer’s.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the Election Tribunal, presided over by Justice Ijaz Anwar of the Peshawar High Court, allowed Imran Khan to run in the by-elections.

The petition had been filed by Ali Haider, seeking rejection of IK’s nomination for contesting by-election from NA-22 on the ground that Imran Khan had not declared gifts obtained from Toshakhana along with trusteeship of Al-Qadir University Trust in tax returns.

The counsel for PTI chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan argued that Imran had obtained 11 gifts out of 329 items gifted to the PM such as watch, cuff links, pen, laptop, glasses, etc from Toshakhana by providing 50% amount and claimed that such items were not required to be listed in the statement of assets. He said that it was not necessary to declare everything but to declare worth of the total assets.

Barrister Gohar Ali said that the family record of the former prime minister is available with National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) as Bushra Bibi, his wife, and two sons namely Suleiman Khan and Qasim Khan, adding that the trustee cannot obtain profit and Imran Khan is trustee in Al-Qadir Trust, so it is not liable to be declared.

He said that Sindh and Lahore High Courts have already rejected identical cases against the PTI chairman. “If Imran Khan has obtained some gifts from Toshakhana, he submitted 50% amount of the gift. Also, during his tenure as prime minister, Imran had received 329 gifts while he obtained 11 items through a legal procedure,” the counsel argued.

Barrister Gohar Ali added that law permits every citizen to contest election from more than one constituency while the PTI chairman has already resigned as member of the National Assembly but that it has been stopped by the speaker NA for political ends.

He said the Election Commission of Pakistan had rejected a petition regarding Tashakhana that’s available on record and added that appeal made in this petition is time barred because it should have been made before the scrutiny.

Moreover, ECP’s lawyer Mohsin Kamran Sadiq also raised similar objection that appeal before the Election Appellate Tribunal is time-barred.

By-elections will be held in four constituencies of KP, ie NA-22 Mardan, NA-24 Charsadda, NA-31 Peshawar, and NA-45 Kurram, out of the nine seats across Pakistan. Imran Khan submitted his papers for the upcoming by-elections on September 25 for all nine of the constituencies.Candidates for the by-elections have until August 27 to withdraw their nomination papers. On August 29, the ECP will assign election emblems to the candidates, and the balloting will take place on September 25.