Imran fears knockout on technical grounds

ATC grants bail to PTI leader till September 1.

ISLAMABAD – Chairman Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former prime minister Imran Khan was granted an interim bail on Thursday by an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in a terrorism case registered against him in con­nection with his party’s August 20 rally held in the capital.

Judge Raja Jawad Abbas grant­ed Khan the interim bail un­til September 1 during a brief hearing after the ex-premier ap­peared before the court along with his close aides and PTI’s se­nior leaders amid tight security.

The court ordered the police not to arrest Imran after giving him bail against a surety of Rs 100,000 and set the next hearing in the case for September 1. Last Sunday, the Islamabad Police had registered a case against Khan under Section 7 of the An­ti-Terrorism Act (ATA) after he at a public rally threatened legal action against the police officers and a female judge who were in­volved in the arrest of his chief of staff Dr Shahbaz Gill. He had also alleged that Gill was tor­tured in the police custody fol­lowing his arrest on August 9 on charges of sedition.

On Monday, the Islamabad High Court had granted protec­tive bail to Khan till August 25.

Later, talking to media outside the court, Imran Khan said, “Pa­kistan has been mocked all over the world.”

He added that Gill was subject­ed to violence, sexual abuse, and it was confirmed in the court as well. “On this, I had warned to take a legal action against the responsible police offices, the inspector general of police, the deputy inspector general, and the magistrate who sent Gill back to police despite torture and a case of terrorism was reg­istered against me,” he said.

“You can understand what kind of a joke this has become in the world,” he said adding this news has made headlines all over the world and it looks that Pakistan has become a banana republic. “Whoever is mak­ing these decisions or what­ever decisions they are taking, they should think of the country first,” Khan said.

The PTI chief went on to say that they were trying to arrest the leader of the biggest party in this case. “They are afraid of the power of PTI, there have not been such big rallies in the his­tory of Pakistan,” he said.

Khan said that the coalition government was trying to knock him out on technical grounds due to the fear of ever-increas­ing popularity of PTI, which was winning by-elections across the country. He underlined that the country was being mocked just because some people wanted to protect their own skins.

A day earlier, Interior Minis­ter Rana Sanaullah Khan had said that the government would arrest Khan if the court reject­ed his bail plea. Ahead of the hearing, strict security arrange­ments were made around the Federal Judicial Complex, which houses the anti-terrorism court.

On the other hand, PTI had called on his supporters to come out on streets if Khan was arrest­ed as the party workers termed this move of arrest as tanta­mount to crossing the “red line”.

A large number of police per­sonnel and paramilitary troops were deployed outside the com­plex while the roads leading to it were closed with barbed wires.

The charged supporters of PTI had started gathering near the court even before the hearing and raised slogans in support of the PTI chief.

During the hearing, PTI leader and lawyer Babar Awan while presenting arguments before the court said that none of the three individuals who were al­legedly threatened by Khan was a complainant in the case.

He said that merely a state­ment of Khan warning the offi­cer to “have some shame” could not be taken as a threat. He re­called that the former prime minister had only warned the officials and the female judge of taking action against them. “We took action and approached the high court.”

When Judge Abbas was told that no representative of the State was present at the hear­ing, he barred Awan to repre­sent arguments and granted the bail till September 1. The judge also turned down his plea to ex­tend the duration of the bail and issued notices to police, the pe­titioner and prosecutor. Later, an additional session judge of Islamabad also granted Imran Khan an interim bail till Sep­tember 7 against a surety of Rs5,000 in the case registered against him in connection with the alleged violation of Section 144 of Pakistan Penal Code.