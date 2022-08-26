Imran Khan will not tender apology to IHC

PTI’s senior leader Fawad Chaudhry has said that former prime minister Imran Khan will not tender an apology to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in a contempt of court case.

The former information minister also stated that it is “really sad” that a full bench is hearing this case.

In response to a query regarding Khan’s remarks about the female judge, Fawad questioned if they [the court] should not feel ashamed of such an act.

A larger bench of the IHC earlier this week Tuesday issued a show-cause notice to Khan after taking up contempt of court proceedings against him for threatening Additional Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry during a public rally.

The court summoned Imran Khan in a personal capacity on August 31, and forwarded the case to the Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, seeking the inclusion of more judges on the bench.

Talking to a private TV channel talk show, Fawad said that PTI leader Shahbaz Gill was tortured and the IHC directed the Islamabad inspector-general of police to hold an inquiry.

Fawad wonder whether it was a joke that the IHC sought an inquiry despite the medical board confirming that Gill was inflicted custodial torture.

Gill has been sent on judicial remand in cases related to sedition and arms recovery till September 7. The PTI leader was taken into custody on August 9 and his remand has been extended thrice.

Reiterating the party’s narrative of Gill being tortured in police custody, Fawad said that Gill’s “private parts were given electric shocks and they [police] should feel ashamed of such barbaric acts”.

He called on the political forces to play their part in making Pakistan a truly democratic country. Fawad added that PTI, during its tenure, had made it clear that institutions should reduce their interference in the government.

Fawad said that politicians should sit together and make judicial reforms and ask media houses to ensure responsible journalism. He said the PTI had taken up these issues during its tenure.