Inflation to rise further amid flood-hit economy

Finance ministry report for August shows govt has estimated to reduce budget deficit to 4.9pc of GDP while primary balance is likely to be in surplus of Rs153b.

ISLAMABAD – The Ministry of Finance has noted that global and domes­tic uncertainties are still sur­rounding the economic outlook and the recent flooding caused by abnormally heavy monsoon rains has negatively impacted economic activities in a num­ber of cities, which may dimin­ish economic prospects.

“The economic outlook is sur­rounded by global and domestic uncertainties. Geopolitical ten­sions remain unabated, world­wide inflation remains high, in­terest rates show tendencies to rise, and the US dollar strength­ens,” the ministry noted in its ‘Monthly Economic Update & Outlook August 2022’.

Pakistan’s external environ­ment is, therefore, facing increas­ing challenges. Domestically, the government has taken necessary measures to comply with the IMF requirements. These have further increased inflation, but also have the positive effects of alleviating the external financing constraints. The recent floods caused by abnormally heavy monsoon rains have adverse­ly affected important and minor Kharif crops which may impact the economic outlook through agriculture performance.

The ministry noted that do­mestic retail prices may fur­ther increase in August 2022 compared to July 2022. Even if there would not be any fur­ther increase in August 2022, the annual inflation will set­tle at nearly the same level as the one observed in July 2022. CPI inflation for the month of July FY2023 was recorded at 24.9 percent.

“Inflation has been accelerat­ing drastically in June and July. The main drivers were seen to be the pass-through of high in­ternational commodity pric­es and exchange rate deprecia­tion into domestic retail prices”. On the other hand, during the last 12 months, money supply growth was compatible with a low and stable inflation rate.

According to the Ministry of Fi­nance, the current account bal­ance may gradually move into the direction of equilibrium in the coming months considering the expected trajectory of the balance on goods and services, as well as all other components.

The government has estimat­ed to reduce budget deficit to 4.9 percent of GDP, while the primary balance is likely to be in surplus of Rs 153 billion. To achieve the set targets, the bud­get FY2023 is focused on sta­bilizing the economic growth, increasing revenues, enhanc­ing exports, and protecting the vulnerable segments of soci­ety through relief measures and pro-poor initiatives.

According to the ministry, economic growth remains pos­itive. But restrictive demand management and high infla­tion may cause Pakistan’s cy­clical position to deteriorate in the coming months. This cool­ing off may bode well for the trade balance and by extension for the current account balance, official reserves, and the ex­change rate. On the other hand, recessionist tendencies in Pa­kistan’s main export markets may contain exports. Further­more, Pakistan’s NEER has sig­nificantly depreciated in recent months, and its REER appreci­ated again in June. The current account balance is expected to improve considerably in the coming months.

The new agreement with the IMF ensures that Pakistan’s ex­ternal financing needs will be met. This opens room for fur­ther implementation of sup­ply-side policies that should ele­vate Pakistan’s potential growth rate to a higher sustainable lev­el. One essential necessary con­dition for this to happen is a drastic increase in Pakistan’s propensity to invest.