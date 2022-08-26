Inflation to rise further amid flood-hit economy
Finance ministry report for August shows govt has estimated to reduce budget deficit to 4.9pc of GDP while primary balance is likely to be in surplus of Rs153b.
ISLAMABAD – The Ministry of Finance has noted that global and domestic uncertainties are still surrounding the economic outlook and the recent flooding caused by abnormally heavy monsoon rains has negatively impacted economic activities in a number of cities, which may diminish economic prospects.
“The economic outlook is surrounded by global and domestic uncertainties. Geopolitical tensions remain unabated, worldwide inflation remains high, interest rates show tendencies to rise, and the US dollar strengthens,” the ministry noted in its ‘Monthly Economic Update & Outlook August 2022’.
Pakistan’s external environment is, therefore, facing increasing challenges. Domestically, the government has taken necessary measures to comply with the IMF requirements. These have further increased inflation, but also have the positive effects of alleviating the external financing constraints. The recent floods caused by abnormally heavy monsoon rains have adversely affected important and minor Kharif crops which may impact the economic outlook through agriculture performance.
The ministry noted that domestic retail prices may further increase in August 2022 compared to July 2022. Even if there would not be any further increase in August 2022, the annual inflation will settle at nearly the same level as the one observed in July 2022. CPI inflation for the month of July FY2023 was recorded at 24.9 percent.
“Inflation has been accelerating drastically in June and July. The main drivers were seen to be the pass-through of high international commodity prices and exchange rate depreciation into domestic retail prices”. On the other hand, during the last 12 months, money supply growth was compatible with a low and stable inflation rate.
According to the Ministry of Finance, the current account balance may gradually move into the direction of equilibrium in the coming months considering the expected trajectory of the balance on goods and services, as well as all other components.
The government has estimated to reduce budget deficit to 4.9 percent of GDP, while the primary balance is likely to be in surplus of Rs 153 billion. To achieve the set targets, the budget FY2023 is focused on stabilizing the economic growth, increasing revenues, enhancing exports, and protecting the vulnerable segments of society through relief measures and pro-poor initiatives.
According to the ministry, economic growth remains positive. But restrictive demand management and high inflation may cause Pakistan’s cyclical position to deteriorate in the coming months. This cooling off may bode well for the trade balance and by extension for the current account balance, official reserves, and the exchange rate. On the other hand, recessionist tendencies in Pakistan’s main export markets may contain exports. Furthermore, Pakistan’s NEER has significantly depreciated in recent months, and its REER appreciated again in June. The current account balance is expected to improve considerably in the coming months.
The new agreement with the IMF ensures that Pakistan’s external financing needs will be met. This opens room for further implementation of supply-side policies that should elevate Pakistan’s potential growth rate to a higher sustainable level. One essential necessary condition for this to happen is a drastic increase in Pakistan’s propensity to invest.