Injured Shaheen Afridi

In a major blow to Pakistan, Shaheen Afridi has been ruled out of the ACC T20 Asia cup and home series against England due to a knee injury but is expected to return to competitive cricket in October with the New Zealand T20 tri-series. The left arm pacer’s injury has proven to be a big relief for Indian Batsmen.

On the other hand, it does make room for other players to step up, shine and come in handy for Pakistan while making a name for themselves in the national Jersey. Given many teams’ weakness against left-arm bowlers, Pakistan Cricket Board might just give a nod to one of these three potential replacements i.e. Harris Rauf, Muhammad Amir or Hassan Ali. We will surely get over it and yes hoping for the best!

EMAN MUDASSAR TARAR,

Sargodha.