Internet, mobile service down in Quetta after torrential rains

The provincial capital of Balochistan was effectively cut off from the rest of the country after the ongoing torrential rains severed all sorts of communication lines, as well as traffic routes.

The telecom services as well as the internet services in the province has been cut off due to the flash floods.

Fiber cables installed along the roads have been broken while the people are facing services issue in the central parts of the province.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has taken notice of the power cut off in the province. The PM has directed the power Ministry to solve the issue of as soon as possible.