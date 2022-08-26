Our Staff Reporter

Korangi police arrest four, recovers gutka, arms

KARACHI – Korangi Police on Thursday arrested four accused including a father-son duo involved in business of banned hazardous gutka and recovered its huge quantity from their possession. According to an official, Zaman Town police station team arrested a street criminal identified as Muhammad Zubair alias Jumma and recovered arms, ammunition, a mobile phone and cash from his possession.
The accused was a habitual offender and had been to jail for his involvement in street crimes.
In another action, a team of Zaman Town police station arrested an accused identified as Imran s/o Abdul Kareem and recovered 2kg gutka from him.
Meanwhile, a team of Model Colony police station nabbed a father-son duo identified as Muhammad Haseeb and his son Muhammad Adnan who were involved in gutka business.

