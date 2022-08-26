KP CS reviews relief, rescue operations in flood-hit areas

PESHAWAR – To effectively counter the flood situation in different districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a video-link meeting of all commissioners and deputy commissioners was held on Thursday under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Shahzad Khan Bangash.

During the meeting, the relief and rescue operations in flood-affected areas of the province were reviewed. The meeting was also attended by Senior Member Board of Revenue, Secretary Relief and Director PMRU.

Meanwhile, on the directives of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan emergency has been declared in Tank district after flood situation due to heavy rains. The Chief Minister has directed the district administration and rescue authorities to carry out emergency relief operations in the flood-affected areas of the district.

The CS directed that government machinery should be fully mobilised for relief work and rescue activities, all resources should be utilised on priority basis.

He said that flood-affected population should be shifted to safe places and all facilities should be ensured to the needy people. He directed Commissioner D I Khan and Deputy Commissioner Tank to personally supervise all rescue and relief activities.