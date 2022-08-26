KPCTA to organise women mushaira

Peshawar – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) is organising a multi-lingual women mushaira in collaboration with Khwaindo Adabi Lakhkar, (KHAL) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday.

Women in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and merged tribal districts have fewer public opportunities regarding culture and arts activities specifically for literary activities. The mushaira will be organised in Sethi House, Peshawar, on Saturday where poetesses from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and merged tribal districts will recite their poetries.

The activity is aimed at supporting and promoting poetess and women writers of different languages of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on one side and to promote languages and literatures on the other side.

Along with poetess, the known literary figures will also debate on women role in the promotion of languages and literatures in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. In future Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority aims to organise literary activities in other districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and merged tribal districts.

Women poets from different districts including Peshawar, Swabi, Mardan, Dir, Chitral, Charsadda, Tank, Khyber and Hangu will participate in the mushaira.