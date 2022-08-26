Let us save Pakistan from default

We are about 10 million Pakistanis working/ living abroad. We are always getting worried these days along with all our country men and women about Pakistan’s potential default on external account like Sri Lanka. This default on international financial obligation might create unrest in our beloved country, Pakistan. We surely don’t want any such trouble in our country.

I think what we all overseas Pakistanis should immediately do, is to remit $1,000 each to our Pakistani Rupee Accounts or to accounts of our dependents in Pakistan so that Pakistan gets billions in remittances which will strengthen Pakistan’s Foreign Exchange Reserves position and that will help alleviate pressure on Pakistani Rupee and ease up inflation in future. To remit $1,000 by every overseas Pakistani is not a very big ask and it will help Pakistan a lot. We owe a lot to Pakistan.

EJAZ AHMAD MAGOON,

Doha.