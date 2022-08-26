Maj Gen Muhammad Aneeq ur Rehman assumes charge of DG ANF

RAWALPINDI – Ma­jor General Muhammad Ane­eq ur Rehman Malik, HI(M) has assumed the charge of Direc­tor General (DG) Anti Narcotics Force (ANF). In this regard, the change of command ceremony of DG ANF was held here on Thurs­day at HQ ANF which was attend­ed by ex-DG ANF, new DG ANF, all Force Commanders, officers and officials of ANF. During the cere­mony Maj.Gen.Ghulam Shabeer Narejo presented the Flag of Command to the newly appoint­ed DG ANF Maj.Gen.Muhammad Aneeq Ur Rehman Malik. Ex-DG ANF while addressing the gath­ering presented brief account of the achievements of ANF during his command and shared his ex­perience of serving as head of the force which is on a mission to eradicate the biggest menace to the society. It was a great hon­or and he tried to serve the coun­try to the best of his abilities, he said and expressed that he would always pray for the improvement of ANF and assured that the de­partment would progress more under the command of new DG who has joined the force with in­tention to optimize the depart­ment’s efficiency and eradicate drugs as a holy mission.