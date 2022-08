QUETTA – The Fed­eral Investigation Agency on Thursday apprehended a man allegedly involved in child por­nography. An official of the FIA said that the agency’s Cyber Crime Quetta Circle during a raid arrested a suspect Bin Yam­in. “Various videos of child por­nography were found in the mo­bile phone recovered from the accused,” he said, adding that the mobile phone had been sent to forensic laboratory for fur­ther clarification.