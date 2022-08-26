Our Staff Reporter

Man nabbed on child pornography charges

QUETTA – The Federal Investigation Agency on Thursday apprehended a man allegedly involved in child pornography. An official of the FIA said that the agency’s Cyber Crime Quetta Circle arrested a suspect Bin Yamin during a raid.

“Various videos of child pornography were found in the mobile phone recovered from the accused,” he said, adding that the mobile phone had been sent to forensic laboratory for further clarification. Meanwhile, two persons died in a mud flow caused by continuous rain near a nullah in Quetta.

 

