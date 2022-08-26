News Desk

Mansehra: Five bodies fished out from Kunhar River

The rescue teams have fished out five bodies from Kunhar River in Mansehra, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Five people including three women and a kid were swept away in floodwater in Kunhar River. The incident took place at various points of the river the police said.

The bodies include three women a kid and an elderly man, whose identities could not be ascertained. Meanwhile, all private and government schools are closed in Balakot today amid rains and floods.

A hotel and fifteen shops were also swept away in floodwater while a market was also submerged in floodwater in Mahandiri area of Mansehra.

Meanwhile, with heavy rains continuing to batter parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), flash floods damaged houses and crops, blocked roads and caused power outages in Swat with several people to leave their houses due to the damage caused by the floodwater.

Several houses and hotels were flooded at Mingora by-pass. While the road of Mingora by-pass was blocked for any kind of travelling as it was inundated with the floodwater.

Due to the risk of a high-level flood in the Swat river, the administration directed the residents to leave their houses.

