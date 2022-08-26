News Desk

Maria Khan to captain Pakistan in SAFF Women Football Championship

Maria Khan will lead the Pakistan team in the SAFF Women Football Championship scheduled to be held from September 6 in Nepal.

The PFF Normalisation Committee selected the 23-member Pakistan squad for the prestigious event which will be captained by Maria Khan while Malika-e-Noor will be vice captain of the national women football team.

Initially, 36 players were invited for the training camp, where they were trained by the qualified coaches. The camp commenced in the first week of this month in Lahore and the final team, comprising 23 players, was then announced by the Normalization Committee on Friday.

Pakistan Women Squad consists of Alina Ispahani, Anmol Hira, Atiqa Nasir, Ghazala Amir, Hajra Khan, Khadija Kazmi, Maliha Nasir, Malika-e-Noor (vc), Maria Khan (capt), Marvi Baig, Mishal Bhatti, Nadia Khan, Nisha Ashraf, Nizalia Siddiqui, Rameen Fareed, Roshnan Ali, Sahar Zaman, Sara Khan, Shani Shahida, Shanzay Nazir, Suha Hirani, Syeda Mahpara and Zulfia Nazir.

The official of the national women team for the SAFF Women Football Championship are Adee Rizki (Coach), Walid Khan (Assistant Coach) and Ahsanullah Khan (GK Coach).

