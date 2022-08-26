Our Staff Reporter

Minister presides over CEOs education conference

LAHORE    –    Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas on Thurs­day said that the School Management Department was working to permanently resolve the depart­mental issues. He was addressing the ‘CEOs Con­ference’ at Quaid-e-Azam Academy for Educational Development (QAED), Punjab, headquarters near Wahad Colony, Lahore. The chief executive officer (CEOs) education from all district of Punjab attend­ed the event and they apprised the minister about availability of free books and unified curriculum. The minister said that zero tolerance policy would be adopted in provision of facilities in the depart­ment. He said that every employee of the School Department should play his role in progress of the department and promotion of education.

