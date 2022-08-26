NA body concerned over car prices raise

Directs ministry to take steps to end car makers monopoly.

ISLAMABAD – National Assembly Stand­ing Committee on Industries and Production on Thursday expressed concern over the price hike of vehicles in Pa­kistan despite the fact that the dollar rate has been de­creased incredibly during the recent past.

The committee met in the Parliament House, Islam­abad, under the Chairman­ship of Syed Ghulam Musta­fa Shah, to discuss various issues pertaining to the min­istry and its attached depart­ments.

The meeting also expressed concern over the price hike of vehicles in Pakistan de­spite the fact that the dollar rate has been decreased in­credibly during the recent past. It directed the minis­try to take stringent mea­sures to stop the monopoly of manufacturing companies and middlemen to eliminate the extra payment of “Own” in order to ensure the time­ly availability of vehicles on controlled prices.

The committee expressed grave concern over the theft of valuable items of Rs10 bil­lion from Pakistan Steel Mills and directed the ministry to pursue the case effectively and develop proper liaison with Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for early com­pletion of inquiry report.

The committee expressed concern over the shortage of “Urea” in the country de­spite the fact the Urea were not being used in the country due to heavy floods across the country.