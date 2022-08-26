NA body concerned over car prices raise
Directs ministry to take steps to end car makers monopoly.
ISLAMABAD – National Assembly Standing Committee on Industries and Production on Thursday expressed concern over the price hike of vehicles in Pakistan despite the fact that the dollar rate has been decreased incredibly during the recent past.
The committee met in the Parliament House, Islamabad, under the Chairmanship of Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, to discuss various issues pertaining to the ministry and its attached departments.
The meeting also expressed concern over the price hike of vehicles in Pakistan despite the fact that the dollar rate has been decreased incredibly during the recent past. It directed the ministry to take stringent measures to stop the monopoly of manufacturing companies and middlemen to eliminate the extra payment of “Own” in order to ensure the timely availability of vehicles on controlled prices.
The committee expressed grave concern over the theft of valuable items of Rs10 billion from Pakistan Steel Mills and directed the ministry to pursue the case effectively and develop proper liaison with Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for early completion of inquiry report.
The committee expressed concern over the shortage of “Urea” in the country despite the fact the Urea were not being used in the country due to heavy floods across the country.