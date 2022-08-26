NBP to collect funds for relief, rehabilitation of flood victims

KARACHI PR – The National Bank of Pakistan, as part of the “Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Fund 2022”, has opened an account for the collection of funds/contributions for the people affected by the recent floods in the country. The government of Pakistan has established a fund to provide relief and rehabilitation to the people affected by the torrential rains and flash floods in several parts of the country. Under this initiative, an account titled “Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Fund, 2022” has been established and all NBP branches will receive donations/contributions in cash, through Drop Cheques, and through Alternate Delivery Channels (ADCs) across Pakistan. The donations can also be received within Pakistan through Debit/Credit Card and the people living abroad can send in their funds through Internet

 

