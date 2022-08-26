NCHD sets up 2 literacy centers in Attock jail

ATTOCK – National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) has set up two literacy centers in District Jail Attock. In this context, a function was held in District Jail Attock. In these two centers, 56 prisoners will be made literate during a period of five months. He said that during this five-month session, the prisoners will be taught Urdu and Mathematics. He said that the teachers for these literacy centers have been selected from the prisoners who are educated.