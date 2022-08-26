Agencies

Needy families receive China-donated assistance in Afghanistan’s Jawzjan province

JAWZJAN- A total of 75 families who lost their houses in a recent fire that occurred in Faizabad district of the northern Jawzjan province have received humanitarian assistance donated by China, a provincial officer said Thursday. “The China-donated humanitarian assistance, which includes rice and blanket, were distributed among 75 families yesterday,” Sarajudin Saraji, head of disaster management and humanitarian affairs, told Xinhua. More than 120 families were affected due to the blaze that burned their houses to ashes in Bala Mardian village of Faizabad district some three weeks ago. Those who received the donations have expressed gratitude to China.“The assistance sent by China is significant in running our daily life. We are poor and can now take a sigh of relief,” Abdul Matin Muradiani, a victim of the fire, told Xinhua. China has earlier provided humanitarian assistance to quake-affected families in the eastern Paktika and Khost provinces, and COVID-19 vaccines to the war-torn Afghanistan.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Entertainment

Russian Eurovision star faces hate campaign over opposition to Ukraine war

Entertainment

Olivia Wilde says being served custody papers from Jason Sudeikis on stage was ‘vicious’

Entertainment

Poet Ahmed Faraz remembered

Entertainment

Pinewood Studios’ new sound stage honours Sean Connery

Entertainment

Musk lawyers seize on Twitter whistleblower revelations

International

Russia says killed over 200 Ukraine troops in rail strike

International

France reiterates support for UN agency mission to Zaporizhzhia plant ‘as soon as possible’

International

Angolan president secures strong lead in early poll results

International

Former British ambassador to Myanmar detained in Yangon

International

Malaysia reports 2,636 new COVID-19 infections, 11 more deaths

1 of 4,729

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More